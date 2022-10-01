Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 75,098 shares changing hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Up 46.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

