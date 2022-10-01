SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 133,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,173,772 shares.The stock last traded at $403.03 and had previously closed at $412.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.04 and a 200 day moving average of $450.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

