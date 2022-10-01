Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Sportradar Group Company Profile

SRAD stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.