Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAPGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAP. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

