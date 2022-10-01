Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.41.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.
