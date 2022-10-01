Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAP. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.