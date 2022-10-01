SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Update

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Institutional Trading of SpringBig

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBIG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringBig Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $0.94 on Friday. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringBig will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.