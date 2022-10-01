Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CXM opened at $9.22 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock worth $1,503,205. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 200.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

