Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

MITO stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. 66,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

