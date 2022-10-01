Step Hero (HERO) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $25,227.49 and $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.72 or 0.99950090 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064826 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083059 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

