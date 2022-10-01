Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$3.50 Price Target for Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.50 target price on Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Simon Cmrlec acquired 62,800 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,081,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,612.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

