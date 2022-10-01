Stifel Nicolaus Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $120.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE:SNX opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

