STM Group (LON:STM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.59

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.59 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.31). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 7,458 shares trading hands.
STM Group Stock Down 1.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00.
STM Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.
About STM Group
STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.
