StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.59. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

