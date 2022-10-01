StockNews.com Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

