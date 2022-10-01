StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

