StockNews.com Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TRIP stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Tripadvisor
In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
