StockNews.com Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

