StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.86.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVAUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
SVAUF opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
