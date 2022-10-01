Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.52

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.52 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

