Stream Protocol (STPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

