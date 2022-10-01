Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 3rd Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

