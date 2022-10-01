Sukhavati Network (SKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,978.00

Sukhavati Network (SKT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Sukhavati Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sukhavati Network has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $10,978.00 worth of Sukhavati Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sukhavati Network has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sukhavati Network Profile

Sukhavati Network launched on July 16th, 2021. Sukhavati Network’s total supply is 615,573,399 coins. The Reddit community for Sukhavati Network is https://reddit.com/r/SukhavatiNetwork. Sukhavati Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sukhavati Network’s official website is sukhavati.io.

Buying and Selling Sukhavati Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sukhavati is a decentralized cloud service network focused on storage. At the consensus layer, it is designed to provide a secure and low-consumption consensus ledger based on the Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) mechanism.”

