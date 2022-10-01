Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSREY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.9 %

SSREY opened at $18.35 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

