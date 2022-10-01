Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Swvl in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWVL opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47. Swvl has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

