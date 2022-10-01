Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWVL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Swvl in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Swvl in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Swvl Stock Performance

Shares of SWVL stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47. Swvl has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

