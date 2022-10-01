Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,472,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

