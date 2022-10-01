Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Evercore ISI

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

SKT stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

