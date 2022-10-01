Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Taoping Stock Up 4.9 %
TAOP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 8,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taoping has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
About Taoping
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taoping (TAOP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.