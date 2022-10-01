Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taoping Stock Up 4.9 %

TAOP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 8,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taoping has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology.

