Telos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.24 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Telos has a total market capitalization of $63.37 million and $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00088369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007796 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,366,256 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.