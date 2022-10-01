Telsey Advisory Group Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $50.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE:VFC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 286,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,816,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

