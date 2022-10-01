Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $1.24

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00006416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $240.16 million and approximately $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001965 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

10SET is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,961,507 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

