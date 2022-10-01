Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

TMX opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Terminix Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,165,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 258.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,896 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 292.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 94.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 61.0% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,267,000 after buying an additional 1,065,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

