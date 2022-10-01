The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.51

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.51 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 35,059 shares.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.46.

The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 6.65 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

