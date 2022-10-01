The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,382,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

