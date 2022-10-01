The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $121.08. 8,382,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

