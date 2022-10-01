The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

