The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

