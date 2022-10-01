The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

GEO stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 452,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

