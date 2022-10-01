The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €146.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of AIR stock opened at €88.89 ($90.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.39. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

