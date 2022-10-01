The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $168.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,469 shares of company stock valued at $54,068,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

