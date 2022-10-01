The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207,655 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $59,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 8,922,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,442. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

