The LoveChain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.59 Million (LOV)

The LoveChain (LOV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, The LoveChain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. The LoveChain has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The LoveChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The LoveChain alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069431 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10614287 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The LoveChain

The LoveChain launched on February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain. The official website for The LoveChain is www.thelovechain.io.

The LoveChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The LoveChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The LoveChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The LoveChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The LoveChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The LoveChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.