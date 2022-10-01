The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.3 days.

North West Price Performance

North West stock remained flat at $23.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731. North West has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

