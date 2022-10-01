The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

