The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.00. 7,156,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,094. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

