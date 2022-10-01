The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after buying an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after buying an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

TD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

