The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

TD stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,383,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,103,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,246,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

