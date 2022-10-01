THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 148 ($1.79) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 52.50.

THG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THGPF opened at 0.59 on Thursday. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.72.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

