THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 39228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

THK Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

THK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.