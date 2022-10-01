Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TDW opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $28.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.45 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tidewater by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Tidewater by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tidewater by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.