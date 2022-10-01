TomoChain (TOMO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.28 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $45.38 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomocoin.io. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

