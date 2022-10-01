TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.