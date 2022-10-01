Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of PBEGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 7,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,256. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

