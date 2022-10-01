Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of PBEGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 7,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,256. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.